Your Pacific City – Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting reservations and ticket purchases for our Annual Awards Banquet, Tuesday, December 6 at the Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City.
We’re limiting attendance to 120 seats and a number of you have already reserved and paid for your seats. This will be the 21st annual event since the chamber began the tradition in December of each year. In the past, all have sold out so don’t wait…you might be disappointed.
Please refer to the attached flyer for more information. We are not planning to sell tickets at the door – only by paid reservation.
You’ll have a wonderful buffet dinner from the Grateful Bread with hors d’oeuvres, meat and veggie options, a cash bar and great dessert.
Plus, you’ll see and hear the stories behind our annual awards for Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year and a few more.
Our guest speaker is Bill Oram, Sports Columnist for The Oregonian. It’s a true local grad makes good story. Bill is a graduate of Nestucca High and the University of Montana in Journalism. After graduation, he worked in Utah and most recently in Los Angeles covering the Lakers and the NBA. He has now returned to Oregon. Hear his story, meet his family and get the inside scoop in professional athletics and more.
Tickets are $55 for one, two for $100. Tables of eight are $500, $750 and $1,000 for various levels of sponsorship and recognition. Please call for more information if you or your organization would like to help sponsor the event with a table purchase and special recognition.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and we plan to conclude around 9 p.m. since it’s a weeknight and some may have a longer drive home.
To reserve your seats please email the Chamber at pcnvchamber@gmail.com, or my personal email address at dougolson-oregon@outlook.com. You may also contact the Chamber at 503-965-3633. Please leave contact information and someone will get back to you promptly. We’re checking emails and phone calls daily.
Don’t wait until the last few days…you’re likely to be disappointed.
