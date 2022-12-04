Award
Photo: Metro Creative

Your Pacific City – Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting reservations and ticket purchases for our Annual Awards Banquet, Tuesday, December 6 at the Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City.

We’re limiting attendance to 120 seats and a number of you have already reserved and paid for your seats.  This will be the 21st  annual event since the chamber began the tradition in December of each year.  In the past, all have sold out so don’t wait…you might be disappointed.

