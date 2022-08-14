The 28th Annual Nestucca Valley Artisans Festival returns to beautiful Pacific City Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, 10-5 each day. The show will take place at the Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Dr. This event has been a community and coastal favorite since the early 1990s, and now after a two-year Covid hiatus, the show is back!
Artwork will be available for sale in a variety of art forms, created by 15 local area artists, some who have shown their work every year since 1993, others who are new to the festival. Participating artists are: Michael and Linda Soeby (pottery), Lynne Wintermute (oil and cold wax painting), Bill Cary (pottery), Arlon Gilliland (painting and masks), Dana Hulburt (acrylic painting on birch panels), Victor Guschov (painting), Barb Haddad (ceramics), Alita Pearl (silver jewelry and leather), Danelle Jones (nature illustration), Karen Gelbard (handwoven apparel), Kent and Nancy Searles (lapidary, wire wrapping, ceramics), Merrie Jo Snow (painting and prints), Nancy McEwen (painting), Kelly Howard (blown glass), and Mark Cavatorta (ceramics).
