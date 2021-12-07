Nestucca Rural Fire Protection will be hosting the second annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 18 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Beaver School to Hwy 101 southbound through Cloverdale to Neskowin then back to Pacific City, ending at Kiwanda Community Center around 7 p.m.
Santa will greet all the kids at the community center. Light refreshments will be provided.
