Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District is always looking for volunteer help to allow it to continue serving the population of south Tillamook County.
The district responded to more than 1,000 calls in each of the last two years, a first in its history, and relies heavily on volunteer support to buttress paid firefighters.
“There’s all kinds of stuff they can do as a volunteer to help us,” Chief James Oeder said. “We look for firefighters, we look for people that want to be EMTs, we have people that just want to operate equipment for us.”
The district serves a large area across southern Tillamook County with stations located in Beaver, Pacific City, Neskowin, Blaine, Sand Lake and the main firehouse in Hebo.
Oeder estimated that around 60% of the district’s calls are for medical emergencies, 10% for fires and the remainder go to vehicle accidents and other miscellaneous emergencies.
The district employs nine full time shift firefighters and three chiefs and has around 25 people who volunteer in some capacity.
The district works with other districts in Tillamook County to offer firefighter training academies and 40-hour EMS classes to prospective volunteers at no cost.
It also has a program to offer $1,000 reimbursement towards the cost of a two-term EMT class at Tillamook Bay Community College in exchange for a one-year commitment to volunteering with the department.
The department also works with Nestucca High School to provide an academy program that allows students to train for firefighting work starting at age 16. After turning 18, students can become certified firefighters after going into one live fire.
Oeder said that the program has helped several Nestucca graduates find work straight out of high school in recent years.
Oeder also wants to bring the Firewise USA program to Nestucca. The program helps to educate homeowners on the risk of wildfires, which Oeder says are a threat on the coast despite common misconceptions.
Looking ahead to 2024, Oeder said that the fire district’s levy is set to run out and will need reapproval from voters.
He said that with timber revenues contributing around $1,000 annually, the levy was critical for the district and that he was planning to ask for it to remain at the same level it is currently.
“If we didn’t have the levy to be able to have the personnel there would be a lot of calls that we couldn’t go on anymore,” said Oeder.
