Wednesday, February 9th parents along with community members gathered outside the Nestucca Valley kindergarten-8th grade school building to protest the lack of community input in school board meetings and decisions. Their message was clear, listen to us.
“I don’t see why children should have to spend one more minute in a mask to protect adults at the school who are already vaccinated. It’s just wrong,” said April Bailey, a local concerned parent and co-organizer of the protest.
Kaili Jensen, parent leader of the protest, attended Nestucca schools herself and currently has 4 children in the Nestucca School District. “We’re done following blindly, the school board members need to pay attention to us,” Jensen said. The signs held up by Jensen’s children read “Step up for our kids or step down from the board” , “Public Schools deserve Public Input” and “No more Masks.”
There were a little fewer than 50 people that attended the in-person protest in front of the school. About 53 community members logged-on to attend the zoom school board meeting.
“The school board meetings have been held virtually via zoom so when parents want make comments the board doesn’t agree with, they get muted,” said Shawn Best a Nestucca school parent.
At this particular meeting, anyone that wanted to speak was allowed. Josh Armstrong, a parent, spoke at the meeting about the changes he has seen in his 7th grade daughter since the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than 2 years ago. He said that the school today has a “prison atmosphere” and that his daughter doesn’t even want to go anymore. Jensen said she has seen the same changes in her older kids.
Because of vaccine and mask mandates for school employees, the students have lost some of their sports coaches and volunteers. At the meeting parents were voicing their concerns, calling for religious exemptions to be upheld for these coaches and volunteers unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “These mandates have really affected the older kids that know what school was like before all of this ridiculousness.” Jensen said. “It’s the kids that are suffering,” she added.
April Bailey said in her comments to the board, “We will happily take board resignations tonight. Resign, recall or repent.” After what they witnessed at the meeting, Bailey and Jensen plan to start the process of getting the school board members replaced.
The Nestucca Valley School District is located in the southern portion of Tillamook County and includes the communities of Beaver, Hebo, Cloverdale, Pacific City/Woods, Sandlake and Neskowin. The school board consists of 5 elected members who make decisions for the schools.
“I appreciated the people being there and voicing their opinions, there’s probably a good chance of in-person meetings in the future,” said Bill Hagerty, the chair of the Nestucca school board. “Right now we are following the laws and doing what is best for all students,” he added.
