Nestucca High School’s graduation for the Class of 2021 took place Friday, June 11, at the K-8 campus. The graduation was by invitation only and was livestreamed and is available to watch at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bb4CIBUcivQ
The school also had a senior parade Tuesday, June 8, from Cloverdale, through Pacific City, and back to the K-8 campus, where a Senior Awards was held.
The graduation was held in the gymnasium. Graduates entered in by twos or threes and walked down the aisle to their seats.
Class president Eva Marshall said her time in high school has been unforgettable and she knows the class will never forget the time they spent together.
“These weren’t easy years but we got through them together and came out stronger than ever,” Marshall said. “I’m so proud of us. We did it. We made it.”
Student speaker Fiona Hill thanked her parents for never giving up on her. She said one of the most rewarding days for the class is walking across the stage, getting their diplomas and knowing they made it. There have been countless memories made in this class, she added. She thanked her mom for being her guide for everything.
The audience gave the Class of 2021 a round of applause.
Salutatorian Cara Simpson said this year has been one of the craziest years the class has had to face. She said she is thankful for the teachers and coaches who helped her through high school. Her fellow students and peers were always welcoming.
The school is a family, Simpson added. She said she is thankful for the friends she has made.
Valedictorian Lauryn Dunn thanked the staff and teachers for all they have done for the students. She said the class would remember the celebrations and games won. After graduation, the graduates enter the world as young adults.
“We’re the future flight attendants, leaders, teachers, firefighters,” Dunn said.
Dunn said the class has the chance to go out in the world and make something of themselves and have proven they are resilient.
“The Class of 2021 is special to me,” Guest Speaker Sydney Leja said. “They are near to my heart.”
Leja told the graduates to live every day like it is their last and manage work and fun so they do not burn out.
A slideshow played, displaying pictures of the 18 years of the students’ lives at Nestucca. The graduates’ names were then called to receive their diplomas. The ceremony ended with a tassel toss, with confetti cascading down from the ceiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.