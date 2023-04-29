Aiden Sifford

Aiden Sifford

 Courtesy Aiden Sifford

Nestucca High School Senior Aiden Sifford is preparing to graduate this spring from both high school and Tillamook Bay Community College before heading off to Dartmouth College in the fall.

Sifford, who plans to become a radiologist, was also recently selected to the All-Oregon Academic Team, an honor recognizing high achieving students from community colleges across the state. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted: