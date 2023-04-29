Nestucca High School Senior Aiden Sifford is preparing to graduate this spring from both high school and Tillamook Bay Community College before heading off to Dartmouth College in the fall.
Sifford, who plans to become a radiologist, was also recently selected to the All-Oregon Academic Team, an honor recognizing high achieving students from community colleges across the state.
“I wanted to learn more, I’m very hungry for it,” Sifford said of his initial decision to pursue a degree at Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) while still in high school.
After exhausting his school’s college-level curriculum, Sifford approached his principal to discuss ways to continue his academic advancement. She recommended taking classes at TBCC and he started doing so remotely during his junior year.
Sifford immediately excelled at TBCC, making the honor roll in each of his terms there while taking a full course load, qualifying for Phi Theta Kappa and serving as a peer tutor.
This most recent term, Sifford has also begun working at prestige senior care as a patient caregiving tech, helping residents with their daily routines.
Sifford will graduate with a 4.44 GPA from Nestucca High School in June, before heading off to Dartmouth in the fall. Sifford, who is enrolled in the confederated tribes of the Siletz Indians, was attracted to Dartmouth because of its origins as a college for native American students. He worked with the Siletz tribe in the Tyee program in 2019, restoring the Yaquina oyster population and create a native plant garden in Siletz.
Sifford was also attracted to Dartmouth’s bucolic New Hampshire campus and is excited to engage in the intellectual community.
“There’s so many smart people and just being around them, I think is going to be the best way for me to learn,” Sifford said.
