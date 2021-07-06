Nestucca High Alumni Potluck and Meeting

Aug. 7, Saturday will be at the high school

in Cloverdale. 

Starting at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Questions email minkw@att.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Now that Gov. Brown has lifted all restrictions due to the pandemic, what is the first thing you want to do?

You voted:

Online Poll

Now that Gov. Brown has lifted all restrictions due to the pandemic, what is the first thing you want to do?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.