The Nestucca Anglers held its annual fin clipping event Saturday, June 19, at Cedar Creek Hatchery and will eventually add the fish to the Nestucca River when the fish are large enough.
Ron Byrd, president to the anglers group of over 400 volunteers said all ages usually show up to help out on that day each year, and when the clipping is over, they feed the group BBQ, host a silent auction to raise money for the group. In all the volunteers will clip 100,000 salmon.
“The reason the group clips the fin on the chinook is so anglers can determine if they’ve caught a native fish or a hatchery raised Chinook. Fishermen may only keep one native fish per outing (check area rules for harvesting fish prior to fishing on any river in Tillamook County). But they can harvest up to two fish if one of them is hatchery raised.
Several years ago organizers at ODFW approach Byrd to see if he would be interested in taking over the program at Rhodes Pond, raising the fall Chinook to release each year.
Since then Nestucca Anglers has grown into a healthy non-profit organization of over 400 volunteers with a variety of projects underway.
“We played a key part in being partners with Cedar Creek Hatchery and ODFW Tillamook district office, helping with projects and providing man power when needed,” Byrd said. “We continue the STEP program at Rhoades Pond, raising 100,000 fall Chinook to release-size each year. Members participate in every step of the process, from collecting of adult fish in the rivers for brood stock to rearing, clipping, and release of the smolts.”
Nestucca Anglers also provide an educational component, school field trips, classroom and hands on experience with our ODFW partner to familiarize students with the life cycle of salmon.
“We provide opportunities for students to participate in habitat enhancement, including planting stream side trees,” Byrd said. “This has resulted in an increased student awareness of the role of salmon and the environment.”
According to Byrd, the Nestucca Anglers have raised over $100,000 for the Nestucca Basin in recent years.
Byrd said they plan to release the fish into the river sometime in August.
