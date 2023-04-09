Neskowin Valley School is offering Summer Day Camp this summer

Neskowin Valley School is offering Summer Day Camp (SDC) to all kids for an adventurous, imaginative, and educational summer!
Neskowin Valley School SDC offers unique experiences to explore NVS’s five-acre campus, meet new friends, and create memories to last a lifetime.
Through six themed weeks, campers will enjoy STEM challenges, imaginative play, reading, hands-on gardening experiences, and field trips! Sign up today to join our close, caring community. Space is limited, visit www.neskowinvalleyschool.com to register today!
June 26-29: Week 1: Animal Planet
July 3-6: Week 2: Garden Camp
July 10-13: Week 3: Imagination Station
July 17-20: Week 4: Under The Sea
July 24-27: Week 5: Garden Camp
July 31-August 3: Week 6: Around The World
August 3: Summer Day Camp Community Celebration Open to the Public
Pick and choose your own weeks!
Discounts for NVS students & financial aid available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.