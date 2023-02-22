The Quartetto di Cremona brings chamber music with an Italian flare to Neskowin on February 26th in the fifth concert in the 27th season of the Neskowin Chamber music series, beginning at 3 p.m.
Founded in 2000 in the Italian city of the same name, the quartet specializes in chamber music from that county’s rich musical heritage. Its members—Cristiano Gualco, violin; Paolo Andreoli, violin; Simone Gramaglia, viola; and Giovanni Scaglione, cello—play instruments from one of the most valuable collections in the world.
• Stradivari Violin “Vesuvius”—Named for its maker, Antonio Stradivari, this violin was built in 1727 towards the end of his golden period. His innovations in proportion and shape set trends that continue to influence the craft today.
• Guarneri Violin “Prince Doria”---Although Stradivari is more well known, many players and composers consider Guarneri to be even better. The one to be played at Neskowin was built in 1734.
* Stradivari Cello “Stauffer”---Stradivari also made other stringed instruments. The “Stauffer” cello, built in 1700, is considered an Italisn national treasure. Its deep tones add weight to the overall sound of the ensemble.
Season tickets are $130. Individual tickets are $30, with children under eighteen $10. For more information call 503-965-6499. Website is www.neskowinchambermusic.com.
Camp Winema is located three miles, north of Neskowin, just off Highway101, between mileposts 93 and 94.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.