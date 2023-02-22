Neskowin Chamber Music

The Quartetto di Cremona brings chamber music with an Italian flare to Neskowin on February 26th in the fifth concert in the 27th season of the Neskowin Chamber music series, beginning at 3 p.m.

Founded in 2000 in the Italian city of the same name, the quartet specializes in chamber music from that county’s rich musical heritage. Its members—Cristiano Gualco, violin; Paolo Andreoli, violin; Simone Gramaglia, viola; and Giovanni Scaglione, cello—play instruments from one of the most valuable collections in the world.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted: