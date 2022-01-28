- Celtic Harp, Rare Instruments and Wondrous Stories -
Neskowin Chamber Music presents its next event on Sunday, February 13th at 3 PM with a concert by Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test (taken within 72 hours prior to concert starting) are required for admission.
Lisa Lynne is a multi-instrumentalist and performer who has gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring the Celtic harp. She specializes in traditional acoustic folk instruments and is widely acclaimed for composing memorable and heartwarming melodies that transcend category and genre.
From an early age Aryeh’s musical development led him to explore various ethnic and international musical genres, particularly Celtic folk music. At the age of fifteen, Aryeh was introduced to the Celtic harp, an instrument which then became the focal point of his musical inspiration and expression. Over the interceding years Aryeh taught himself to play a variety of instruments including electric violin, viola, cello, guitar, cittern, mandolin, lap dulcimer and hammered dulcimer, bowed and plucked psaltry, penny whistle, baroque flute, recorder, percussion. Since 2006, his main focal instrument has been the unusual Swedish Nyckelharpa or keyed fiddle.
Press Contact: Christopher Koch at ckoch@ozarkslyricopera.com or 417-763-4354
