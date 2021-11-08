Neskowin Chamber Music presents its second event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, with a concert by the Hermitage Piano Trio. Masks are required.
Now entering their second decade, the United States based Hermitage Piano Trio has solidified its place as one of the world’s leading piano trios, garnering multiple GRAMMY® Award nominations and receiving both audience and press accolades for their performances that The Washington Post singled out for “such power and sweeping passion that it left you nearly out of breath.”
The Trio is a champion of immense repertoire works from the great European tradition to more contemporary American pieces. A hallmark of the Trio is their impeccable musicianship, sumptuous sound and polished skill that have been a source of many of their return performances.
Signed to a multiple-album recording deal with Reference Recordings, the Trio’s debut CD titled “Rachmaninoff” is comprised of the two trios of Sergei Rachmaninoff and his unforgettable Vocalise. Joining many other reviewers, The Strad lauded the release, praising its “outstanding playing in intense, heartfelt performances,” and American Record Guide observed, “The Hermitage wants to burst forth with passion, to let the whole world know! I am really glad that someone can still play that way in our utterly unromantic age. “
Neskowin Chamber Music has been bringing world-class artists to Oregon's north coast since 1994. All Neskowin Chamber Music events take place at the chapel of Wi-Ne-Ma Christian Camp, located at 5195 Winema Road.
Season tickets for Neskowin Chamber Music are $130; single tickets at the door are $30. Additionally, special discounts for children and young adults are available. For more information, please visit us at neskowinchambermusic.com or call 503-965-6499.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.