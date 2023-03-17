The fifth concert in the 2022-2023 season of Neskowin Chamber Music combines the romance of Paris and the drama and intrigue of Tolstoy’s 19th century Russia when the Trio Karenine performs on Sunday, March 19th. at 3 p.m. in Camp Winema.
Founded in Paris in 2009, Trio Karenine bears the name of one of Tolstoy’s heroines, Anna Karenina. The trio of Charlotte Juillard (violin), Louis Rodde (cello), and Paloma Kouider (piano) has been hailed by critics for its “musical integrity and passionate interpretation.”
Their repertoire includes works by Schubert, Schumann, Ravel, Faure, and Dvorak.The group has performed in the world’s most prestigious halls, including the Louvre in Paris, Wigmore Hall in London, the Frick Collection in New York and other venues in Amsterdam, Montreal, Munich, and Hamburg. It was the top prizewinner at the ARD International Competition in 2013.
Trio Karenine is supported by the Academie de Villecroze, the Culture et Musique Foundation, and the Foundation Banque Populaire.
The trio is currently supported by the French organization Adami.
Season tickets are $130, individual tickets are $30, with children under eighteen, $10. For more information call 503-965-6499. Website is www.neskowinchambermusic.com.
Camp Winema is located three miles north of Neskowin, just off Highway 101, between mileposts 93 and 94.
