Neskowin Chamber Music

The fifth concert in the 2022-2023 season of Neskowin Chamber Music combines the romance of Paris and the drama and intrigue of Tolstoy’s 19th century Russia when the Trio Karenine performs on Sunday, March 19th. at 3 p.m. in Camp Winema.

Founded in Paris in 2009, Trio Karenine bears the name of one of Tolstoy’s heroines, Anna Karenina. The trio of Charlotte Juillard (violin), Louis Rodde (cello), and Paloma Kouider (piano) has been hailed by critics for its “musical integrity and passionate interpretation.”

