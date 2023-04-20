Neskowin Chamber Music

In French, frisson, means “a strong feeling of excitement.” To the chamber music world it means the Frisson Ensemble, four of a larger group, who will bring their talents as string and wind musicians to a Neskowin Chamber Music concert on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Camp Winema.

Noted oboist Thomas Gallant is musical director of the group. Other performers are: Giancarlo Latta, violinist and composer; Aaron Wolff, cellist; and Chieh-Fan Yu, violinist.

