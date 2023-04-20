In French, frisson, means “a strong feeling of excitement.” To the chamber music world it means the Frisson Ensemble, four of a larger group, who will bring their talents as string and wind musicians to a Neskowin Chamber Music concert on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Camp Winema.
Noted oboist Thomas Gallant is musical director of the group. Other performers are: Giancarlo Latta, violinist and composer; Aaron Wolff, cellist; and Chieh-Fan Yu, violinist.
Gallant and an expanded version of the group last appeared at Neskowin in 2019. His biography is filled with a number of prizes including first place at the Concert Artist Guild International competition. He has also appeared as a guest soloist with the Kronos Quartet at the Ravinia Festival and with the Colorado, Calder, and Lark Quartets. Other members have equally distinguished resumes, as soloists and performers with other musical organizations.
Critics call Frisson “a rare group that does it all. The best and the brightest of classical music rising stars drawn from the nation’s best music schools.” The members expand and contract into a variety of ensembles including quintets, sextets, and nonets well as a small chamber orchestra.
Camp Winema is located three miles north of Neskowin, just off Highway 101, between mileposts 93 and 94.
