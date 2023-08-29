Neskowin Chamber Music 2023-24 Season

You’re not going to want to miss this season! For the 27th year, Neskowin Chamber Music is pleased to present SEVEN marvelous concerts for the enjoyment of our communities. In addition to the concerts five of the groups will also be doing an Outreach to local schools. We appreciate the support of our regular, generous donors and audience and we invite you to join us for another year of great music!
• OCTOBER 22, 2023 – ALEXANDER STRING QUARTET
Widely admired for its interpretations of Beethoven, Mozart and Shostakovich, the quartets recordings have won international critical acclaim.
• NOVEMBER 5, 2023 – MANDELRING STRING QUARTET
Numerous recordings by the Quartet and nominations for the International Classical Music Awards all testify to its outstanding quality and wide-ranging repertoire.
• JANUARY 21, 2024 – SPANISH BRASS
With a thirty-three-year trajectory in the world of chamber music, Spanish Brass is one of the most dynamic and consolidated groups on the international music stage.
• FEBRUARY 18, 2024 – WINDSYNC
Established as a vibrant chamber ensemble, Windsync performs wind quintet masterworks, adapting beloved music to their instrumentation and championing new works by today’s composers.
• MARCH 17, 2024 – BOSTON TRIO
Passionately committed to creating exceptional and daring performances, the Trio performs both standard and contemporary repertoires.
• APRIL 21, 2024 – KOUZOV DUO (Cello and Piano)
Known for their passionate and musical interpretations, the Dou has performed together as well as soloists in chamber music performances worldwide.
• MAY 19, 2024 – TELEGRAPH STRING QUARTET
As recipients of prestigious awards, the Telegraph Quartet performs with an equal passion standard chamber music, contemporary and non-standard repertoires. Sure to be a delight!
Six of the concerts are held at 3Pm SUNDAYS at the Winema Chapel in WiNeMa Christian Camp, 5195 Winema Rd, Neskowin OR 97149. The Spanish Brass concert to on SUNDAY January 21, 2023 at the Kiwanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Dr, Pacific City, OR 97135
ORDER YOUR TICKETS TODAY! $130 per season ticket is good for one admission to each of the seven concerts. Visit: neskowinchambermusic.com for more info and ticket orders. Or call 503-965-6499
