Recently, a contingent from the Maritime Archeological Society (MAS) came to the Nehalem Valley Historical Society (NVHS) to measure some artifacts with a 3D scanner. The items that were scanned were from a collection held by Craig Andes.
Andes is a tireless beachcomber who has searched for years to find the remaining portions of the fabled Beeswax Galleon. He brought pieces of wood that, they hope, will prove to be ancient hardwood from the tropics. If it proves out, they believe that this will be different than the Beeswax Galleon but proof of a further shipwreck on Oregon’s North Coast.
The group from MAS included noted Beeswax Galleon author Scott Williams. Williams has published numerous articles about the Beeswax Galleon. Also in attendance was Jennifer Kozik who authored a recent book about Oregon shipwrecks.
While at NVHS, the 3D scanner took measurements of all of Andes’ recent finds. Then, they turned their attention to the chucks of Philippine Beeswax in the Historical Society’s collection. Among others, NVHS has a 72-pound piece that revealed a raccoon’s paw print during the scan. The entire process was fascinating to behold.
The Nehalem Valley Historical Society opens its doors on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. You can contact the society at (503) 368-7460 or at info@nehalemvalleyhistory.org to arrange an appointment to come in to see the Beeswax, displays about shipwrecks, pioneer families and local indigenous people.
