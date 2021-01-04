Nehalem Senior Lunches are available at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church each Tuesday and Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Currently, the church offers only pick up or delivery to homebound individuals.
Meals are prepared on site by Douglas Dickey and a donation of $4 is suggested.
