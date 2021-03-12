Nehalem local Shawn Brigl wrote two children’s books in the past few months: “Let’s Go See What Comes from the Sea!” and “Little Red Chair & Big Blue Boat’s Day on the Bay!” Both books are available for purchase on Amazon.
Both of Brigl’s books are themed around the beach. “Let’s Go See What Comes from the Sea!” came out Oct. 14, 2020 and “Little Red Chair & Big Blue Boat’s Day on the Bay!” came out Nov. 21, 2020.
Brigl said her family is on the water a lot on a boat. While crabbing one day, on their blue boat, Brigl sat in a red chair her husband said “Hey Little Red Chair.” He replied, “Hey blue boat.” This inspired her to write “Little Red Chair & Big Blue Boat’s Day on the Bay!” Her book “Let’s Go See What Comes for the Sea was inspired by seeing kids looking for treasure on the beach.
“These two books – both of these books – came to me right away,” Brigl said. “Because of the experience living here, it just comes to you.”
Brigl wrote her two books and found an illustrator and editor. She has received positive feedback from friends and family about the books.
Brigl’s third book is currently at the illustrators and will soon be available for purchase. The book is called “Little Dottie’s First Day on the Farm,” inspired by Brigl’s new puppy, Dottie, who is white with one brown ear. Dottie lives on Brigl’s farm, which includes 65 chickens. There are also horses and cows. The book is about the dog’s first day on the farm surrounded by farm animals.
“When they come to you, they come to you,” Brigl said of writing her stories. “You just got to write it down.”
When Brigl’s kids were in school, she started helping out in kindergarten and preschools. She got certified and had her own small group in grades K-5. Most of the kids she had were troubled with a difficult home environment. She loved helping these students.
“They could start out reading maybe nine words a minute, and then when we got done by the end of the quarter or the semester, they were reading 120 words a minute, like above and beyond they should,” Brigl said. “Of course, that was supported by gummies, stickers and ‘good jobs.’”
Brigl said she loved how the students has no clue about reading and then saw how reading offered a whole new world to them.
Brigl has lived on the North Oregon Coast for the last six years. She owns local business High Tide Home Cleaning & Yard Maintenance.
“Having my own business gave me more time for myself,” Brigl said. “I just thought I would write these books”
Brigl’s books have gotten rave reviews. Friends and family have told her it is nice to take the book along when they take their kids to the coast. The books can be purchased online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Abebooks and more. It is also available at Wisteria Chic in Manzanita.
Brigl said it is important to find a good illustrator and editor. Seeing the books come to life is fun, she added.
