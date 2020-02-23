The Nehalem Bay Garden Club is pleased to announce a program on dahlias for their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1:30 p.m.
Mark Harvey started Old House Dahlias 14 years ago with four varieties in his back yard in Portland. He is now in Tillamook with over 200 new and heirloom varieties. He ships tubers across the USA and internationally. His expertise and ability to answer dahlia-related questions is welcomed.
The meeting is at Calvary Bible Church, 560 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita. Entry is on the bottom floor, south side. It is ADA accessible and there is plenty of parking.
Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will be served. Contributions to the Food Bank are appreciated.
The Garden Club is now in its 71st year. Meetings offer a variety of activities including speakers, demonstrations, videos and potlucks. Additional activities include garden and nursery tours.
