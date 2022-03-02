Volunteer March 5, 2022 Nehalem Bay Estuary Cleanup
Wheeler, Oregon, February 16, 2022 - Pull up your boots, don your rain gear, and help us take out the trash – out of the estuary that is! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to spend a day on the Estuary, and making a lasting difference.
The 12th Biennial Nehalem Estuary Cleanup will occur on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at Waterfront Park in Wheeler, Oregon. Orientation begins at 7:30 am. Event parking will be available throughout downtown Wheeler and at a designated lot north of town.
All ages and abilities are welcome. You may collect debris, sort collected materials, or help with set-up or take-down. This is a rain or shine event. Waterproof boots, work gloves, and layers are recommended. Remember to bring drinking water and snacks.
After orientation, volunteers will spread out in groups around the bay to collect debris. Trucks and boats will gather the materials and bring them to the Park for sorting, recycling and disposal. Following the cleanup, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm, volunteers are invited to socialize and enjoy chili and cornbread served at Waterfront Park.
Please register online in advance of the event, by visiting https://www.nehalemtrust.org/cleanup-2/.
Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and Lower Nehalem Community Trust are hosting this event with support from partners Tillamook Estuaries Partnerships, SOLVE, Oregon State Parks, and Heart of Cartm. Generous financial support comes from our coastal business community, including Manzanita’s Unfurl, Columbia Bank, Lewis & Clark Timberlands of Seaside, and Tillmook Estuaries Partnership. Please stop in and thank these contributors.
For more information, contact Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Coordinator, Zachary Mallon at lnwc@nehalemtel.net or the Lower Nehalem Community Trust Director Ben Pittenger Ben@Nehalemtrust.org.
If you can't join us at the event, please consider a donation. Visit www.nehalemtrust.org or mail to Lower Nehalem Community Trust, PO Box 496, Manzanita, OR 97130. Include "Estuary Cleanup" in the message section or on the memo line.
Contact :
Zachary Mallon LHWC : (503) 368-7424
Ben Pittenger LNCT : (503) 368-3203
EVENT SUMMARY
WHAT: 12th Biennial Nehalem Bay Estuary Cleanup.
WHEN: Saturday, March 5th, 2022, 7:30 a.m. Orientation
WHERE: Waterfront Park, Wheeler, OR, 97147
