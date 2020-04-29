The Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition have launched a new creative collaboration called #SpreadLove, concepted and designed by Mike Arseneault to celebrate the power of nature, art, and community, to help heal during these strange and uncertain COVID-19 times.
Click Link below to Preview Digital Gallery:
https://www.flipsnack.com/recreatenow/spread-love-covid-19-art-collaboration.html
This art project is dedicated to all the frontline workers in every field, the everyday heroes, and anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featuring art from 13 Local Artists:
Mike Arseneault (photography), Robin Clear (painting), Bev Cordova (pottery), Christine Eagon (painting), Shaukya Dekker (painting), Johanna Froese (photography), Rebekah Lu (visual artist), Ahna Ortiz (felting), Goldea See (painting), Karen LaGrave Small (painting), Laurie Wicker (photography), Linda Wicker (pottery), Christine Williams (painting and pottery)
About: Nehalem Bay Artists
We are a few of the artists that live and work in North County on the Oregon Coast.
We care deeply about planet earth and protecting our natural world. We know collectively we are stronger as a community when we come together.
We are thankful for mother nature and all the everyday heroes in our lives and around the world.
Join and follow on Facebook (link):
https://www.facebook.com/groups/NehalemBayArtists/
"Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, our May Art Exhibition scheduled at the NCRD Gallery in Nehalem was cancelled, so I saw this as an opportunity to support local artists and also use the power of nature, art, and inspiration to help bring some love, joy and beauty to our community", said Mike Arseneault at RecreateNow.
#SpreadLove concept and design by Mike Arseneault at RecreateNow LLC in Rockaway Beach. More about Mike at www.recreatenow.com or RecreateNow Marketing on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.