Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition showing and selling art from various mediums opens at the NCRD Gallery in Nehalem on Dec. 7.
This new show features work from the following artists (in alphabetical order): Corinna Beuchet (Ceramic plaques), Bev Cordova (Oil painting on canvas), Shaukya Dekker (Oil and Water Color Paintings), Christine Eagon (Acrylic and Sea Salt Paintings), Rebekah Lu (Acrylic painting) , Janet Maher (Monotype prints, diorama, paper clay ornaments), Ahna Ortiz (En- caustic painting and mixed media collage), Goldea See (Oil painting), Karen Small (Oil painting), Chris Williams (Painting), Reeva Wortel (Multi Mediums).
This event will take place at the North County Recreation District Gallery located at 36155 9th St., Nehalem, Oregon, from Dec. 7-29.
