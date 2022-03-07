Neskowin Chamber Music presents upcoming convert featuring the Neave Trio, March 20, 2022 at 3pm.
Tickets and more information:
The performance, which is taking place at The Chapel at Camp Wi-Ne-Ma (5195 Wi Ne Ma Road), will feature: Louise Farrenc’s Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 33, Germaine Tailleferre’s Piano Trio, and Astor Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.
Since forming in 2010, Neave Trio – violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura – has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances. WQXR explains, "'Neave' is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant', both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making." The group's 2019 album Her Voice, on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3.
“The Neave Trio gave a beautifully shaped performance…”
– The Wall Street Journal | www.neavetrio.com
Ridgecrest and La Jolla, CA; Cloverdale, OR – The Boston-based Neave Trio will give three West Coast performances in March – two in California and one Oregon – presented by the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society, Chamber Music Series at the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library, and Neskowin Chamber Music.
On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 4:00pm Neave Trio will perform a program presented by the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society in the Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church (633 Las Flores Ave), featuring Louise Farrenc’s Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 33, Germaine Tailleferre’s Piano Trio, and Maurice Ravel’s Piano Trio in A minor.
The Trio will repeat the program on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:30pm in La Jolla, CA, presented by Chamber Music Series at the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library in the Joan & Irwin Jacobs Music Room (1008 Wall Street),
The Classic Review said of the Neave Trio’s rendition of Louise Farrenc’s Trio in E flat Major Op. 33 – one of the pieces found on the group’s 2019 Chandos Records album, Her Voice, that – “the ensemble does a lovely job of capturing [and] possessing harmonic sensitivity.” Germaine Tailleferre’s Piano Trio, was first composed in the early part of the 20th century (1916-17) and went initially unpublished. The work incurred an increase in popularity following Tailleferre’s revisitation of the piece in 1978, when she added two new movements to the work. Maurice Ravel composed his Piano Trio in A minor after nearly six years of sketching and planning. But following the beginning of World War I in 1914, Ravel was motivated to quickly complete the work before enlisting in the French army.
On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 8:00pm, Neskowin Chamber Music presents the Neave Trio at The Chapel at Camp Wi-Ne-Ma (5195 Wi Ne Ma Road) with an in-person, public performance. The trio will perform a program of works by Louise Farrenc and Germaine Tailleferre, as well as Astor Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.
The Neave Trio recorded Astor Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires on its November 2018 album, Celebrating Piazzolla (Azica Records), which captures Piazzolla’s rich legacy through arrangements by one of the composer’s long-time colleagues, José Bragato and by a younger protégé, Leonardo Suárez Paz. Gramophone describes their recording as “thrilling,” having “wild energy,” and “electrifying,” while Classics Today writes, “the energetic edginess, the snap, the rhythm sound convincing, totally invigorating, and authentic.”
About the Neave Trio: Since forming in 2010, Neave Trio – violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura – has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances. WQXR explains, “’Neave’ is actually a Gaelic name meaning ‘bright’ and ‘radiant’, both of which certainly apply to this trio’s music making.” The group’s 2019 album Her Voice, on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3. The Boston Musical Intelligencer reports, “it is inconceivable that they will not soon be among the busiest chamber ensembles going,” and “their unanimity, communication, variety of touch, and expressive sensibility rate first tier.”
Neave has performed at many esteemed concert series and at festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, 92nd Street Y, Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk and Norwich Chamber Music Series (United Kingdom), and the Samoylov and Rimsky Korsakow Museums' Chamber Music Series in St. Petersburg (Russia). The Trio has held residency positions at Brown University, University of Virginia, San Diego State University as the first ever Fisch/Axelrod Trio-in-Residence, and the Banff Centre (Canada), among many other institutions. Neave Trio was also in residence at the MIT School of Architecture and Design in collaboration with dancer/choreographer Richard Colton. In the fall of 2017, the Trio joined the faculty of the Longy School of Music of Bard College as Alumni Artists, Faculty Ensemble‑in‑Residence.
Neave Trio strives to champion new works by living composers and reach wider audiences through innovative concert presentations, regularly collaborating with artists of all mediums. These collaborations include D-Cell: an Exhibition & Durational Performance, conceived and directed by multi-disciplinary visual artist David Michalek; as well as performances with the Blythe Barton Dance Company; with dance collective BodySonnet; with projection designer Ryan Brady; in the interactive concert series “STEIN2.0,” with composer Amanuel Zarzowski; in Klee Musings by acclaimed American composer Augusta Read Thomas, which was premiered by Neave; in the premiere of Eric Nathan’s Missing Words V, sponsored by Coretet; in Leah Read’s Cloud Burst for piano trio and electronics; in Dale Trumbore’s Another Chance; and in a music video by filmmaker Amanda Alvarez Díaz of Astor Piazzolla’s “Otoño Porteño.”
In addition to Her Voice, Neave Trio’s other critically acclaimed recordings include Celebrating Piazzolla (Azica Records, 2018), which features mezzo-soprano Carla Jablonski; French Moments (Chandos Records, 2018); and its debut album, American Moments (Chandos Records, 2016).
For more information, visit www.neavetrio.com.
