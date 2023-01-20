Kittys Neil Grandstaff

The Neal Grandstaff Band plays Kitty’s Food and Spirits last weekend. The band with Tillamook’s Joel Baker will play Kitty’s again on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.

The Neal Grandstaff Band is taking the stage at Kitty’s Food and Spirits, Tillamook’s headquarters for live music, Saturday Jan. 21 beginning at 7:30 p.m. They are also playing the following Saturday on Jan. 28.

Joel Baker, owner and drummer in Kitty’s house band, The Joel Baker Band, is always looking for talented artists to bring to town to play the local venue.

Live music on Saturday nights pack the house at Kitty’s Food and Spirits.
