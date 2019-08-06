The Neahkahnie Community Club’s annual summer picnic will be held Saturday, August 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Meeting Hall in Nehalem Bay State Park. All current members of the Community Club are invited to attend at no charge, although they are asked to RSVP in advance. Members may bring guests. Guest fee is $5/ head. Sandwiches, drinks, plates, and utensils will be provided by the Club. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share: salads (last name A-M) or desserts (last name N-Z).
The Neahkahnie Community Club has been celebrating the Neahkahnie community for over 50 years. They are a meeting place for all property owners and residents of Neah-Kah-Nie. They host a summer picnic, a Holiday Party, and periodic meetings to socialize and discuss issues of importance to the Neah-Kah-Nie community.
Those in the Neahkahnie community who wish to attend but have not yet paid their annual dues are encouraged to RSVP in advance and then pay their annual dues of $10 per person at the event.
RSVP to Dave Flemming, Secretary, at 503-368-7011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.