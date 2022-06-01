Hampton Lumber Company sought the help of local high school students to create a new design of their lumber wraps for all lumber leaving the mill. One of Neah-Kah-Nie High School’s designs, designed by junior Rossi Nelson, was the chosen winner.
Schools invited to the competition were Nestucca High School, Tillamook High School, Neah-Kah-Nie High School, Seaside High School, Warrenton High school and Jewel High School.
Hampton approached all the schools in early January with a contest to design the wraps for their lumber coming out of the mills. There are six different mills, and each county asked all the schools within that county to be in the design.
“With our county, lumber comes out of the north end of it, so we included Seaside within our group,” Nrah-Kah-Nie High School teacher Steve Albrechtsen said.
Schools were given the trimester to work on the design. Neah-Kah-Nie High School students that participated worked on the design and turned in the design in March. Students that participated were Hagar Ayala, Zach Gage, Rossi Nelson, Claudia Hernandez-Sans, Nakai Reny-Hamer and Dylan Footit.
“The design was something that reflected Hampton’s values and the community in which it resided,” Albrechtsen said. “We had a total of eight different designs that we submitted. A lot of them had dairies involved and cows and trees.”
Albrechtsen said one thing that separated Neah-Kah-Nie High School from the other schools is that this was not a class assignment. The students worked on the project after school hours. There were six students in the group. Since the design had to be in Adobe Illustrator, they had to learn the new program in order to turn the project in. They met two days per week and worked on designs both individually and as groups.
“We knew there was this cash prize in the end,” Albrechtsen said. “We were working hard to try to get that for our school.”
From the cash prize, each student that participated at Neah-Kah-Nie gets a $50 cash prize. The school also received a check for $15,000.
“It’s going to get primarily used for art supplies,” Albrechtsen said.
The funds will be used to get better quality materials for the students to work with.
“Thanks go to Hampton Lumber Co. for honoring and supporting art in schools,” Albrechtsen said.
“It’s super exciting for the future of our art department here,” Albrechtsen added. “I think we have a really solid future of just promoting art in our community and giving students access to equipment and tools and materials that will let them be more self-expressive.”
The high school honored the students that participated in the design during a school-wide assembly during Prom week.
“The image is going to be able to travel the globe,” Albrechtsen said. “That’s exciting.”
