Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School sixth graders participated in a three-day camp Outdoor School experience June 7-9 at Twin Rocks Friends Camp in Rockaway Beach. The day camp gave the students a chance to interact with others not in their normal cohort and learn new things.
Carter Woika said he enjoyed getting to hang out with people he did not know before. Kessler McNutt said he was able to hang out friends he is not able to see most of the time because of the school’s cohorts. He also liked partner activities. Jacob Hesse said since he is new to the school, the camp gave him the opportunity to meet new people.
“I also overcame my fear of the zip line,” Hesse said.
Vann Sutton said he liked doing the zip line as well because he was afraid of heights. He also liked talking to people he did not know before. Caleb Wolfe said he liked beating teacher Jay Blake in archery so he would not have to do homework.
“I really enjoyed meeting up with old friends I used to have and being able to talk with them,” Melissa Guerello said.
Knowing that students interacted only with their cohorts at school, the sixth grade teachers blended all the cohorts and split them in three different groups of the camp.
The students learned many things during Outdoor School, including how a starfish curls its stomach to eat, how to use a compass, that there is such a thing as a live sand dollar and how the sand dollars walk on their sides. Activities included kayaking, boating, zip lining, archery and more.
“I found boating really nice and how I was able to partner up with a friend,” Guerello said. “We kind of struggled and we almost gave up but then we saw other people were struggling and so we kept on going.”
The students also took a fire building class.
“We were always taught how to build a fire but kids never got to build a fire before,” Principal Lori Dilbeck said of Outdoor School. “I was so impressed when I saw those pictures.”
Blake added it was cool to have the Friends Camp facility so close.
“It was a nice mix of education, fun and team building,” Blake said.
Dilbeck said if the students miss four or less days of school next school year, they would be eligible to go to Friends Camp again.
The learning platform this year has changed several times, with distance learning, hybrid and in-person learning, teacher Beth Gienger said. She added that the camp was a great break for both students and teachers. The teachers have seen the kids grow as students but this gave them a chance to see them as kids.
“Part of what we love about teaching is seeing kids be kids,” Gienger said. “These guys are survivors.”
Gienger said Twins Rocks Friends Camp did a great job of setting up engaging and challenging situations and the people who presented were great. There was team building and every day was different.
“It was neat to see how important that is to creating a sense of community and providing hands on, direct education,” Blake said of Outdoor School.
