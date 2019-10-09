How do you get to school? Are you able to walk or bike, or do you live too far, are too busy, or have to cross unsafe streets?
Across Oregon, Safe Routes to School Programs are trying to overcome these barriers and make it safer, easier, and more fun for families to be active on the way to school.
Neah-Kah-Nie Middle and High School recently received funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation to improve streets near the school and help families walk and bike to school more safely.
The funding will be used to help create a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Plan to identify how to improve streets near the school which will support families in getting to school safely.
The SRTS Plan will also outline opportunities for education and encouragement events to promote walking and biking to school. The schools are asking for feedback about experiences traveling to school and ideas for reducing barriers for students walking and biking.
There are multiple ways to participate:
1. Give feedback using our online input tool. Share your experiences getting to and from school. What areas should be focused on? Link to the map: http://odotsrtsprojectid.com/
2. Join the the Neah-Kah-Nie Middle and High SRTS walk audit on Oct. 14. Meet at the flag pole at 3 p.m. Community meeting to follow at 4 p.m., brainstorm improvements for walking and biking to school and discuss opportunities for SR2S education and encouragement.
Please contact Paul Erlebach, School District Superintendent, if you have any questions. paule@nknsd.org| (503) 355-3501
