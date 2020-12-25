Neah Kah Nie High School

~Seniors~

Barlow, Hannah L.

Bennett, Travis C.

Brisack, Cameron S.

Christensen, Kailynn M.

Isham, Sofia

Johnston, Sara C.

Lowry, Ethan R.

Reyes Avalos, Juan

Rumage, Kara J.

Schultz, Dinah B.

Shiomi, Meien Y.

Stanfield, Emily T.

Tiemann, Brooke lynn A.

Wagner, Keygan K.

Wilkinson, Damien R.

Zink, Gwenivere A.

Bailey, Nicholas I.

Cruz Lilly, Yasmine K.

Saucedo, Yaneth

Watson, Mary B.

Clark, Kyla A.

Koch, Kaitlynn D.

Trusty, Olivia G.

Lott, Jude P.

Holm, Benjamin E.

Murphy, Emma P.

Perez Arellano, Isaias

Welsh, Joseph M.

White, Cassidy A.

~Juniors~

Dante, Hannah N.

Hyde, Spider H.

Mahnke, Elijah C.

Miller, Emma N.

Motsinger, Tyler S.

Reny Hamer, Nakai L.

White, Jordan M.

Johnson, Dylan D.

Mersereau, Kalani C.

Hartford, Jasper R.

Hopkins, Madilyn M.

Spellman, Matthew J.

Crain, Ewan T.

Simmons, Isabella L.

~Sophomores~

Brown, Cole J.

Gage, Zachary W.

Hamann, Ashley L.

Hamann, Izabella L.

Harth, Caleb T.

Lee, Rachel S.

Loza, Eduardo R.

Luquette, Lillian E.

Miller, Dallas D.

Motsinger, Lana N.

Olson, Payton K.

Pierson, Americas M.

Rondeau, Ella W.

Welsh, Alexander A.

White, Espen M.

Ayala Mondragon, Dario

Fagen, Parker

Hopkins, Parker D.

Lane, Keagan C.

Miller, Kolby C.

Patel, Krishi K.

Quintana, Dalia B.

Stanfield, John R.

Welsh, David G.

Cos Cifuentes, Natividad A.

Cota, Mariana S.

Hucek Marteeny, Lilly R.

Konruff, Brooklynne M.

Naylor, Dominic R.

Nelson Lawrence, Ashlynn

Nelson, Rossi B.

Steinbach, Jacob A.

Sullivan, Liam P.

Wilkinson, Jacobee T.

~Freshman~

Aguinaga, Alexandra R.

Barlow, Caroline E.

Chick, Blake A.

Dante, Ivan C.

Davis, Lucienne

Fagen, Aubree R.

Ham, Maleia A.

Hartford, Hazel I.

Holtz, Roman D.

Johnson, Devon T.

Krumenaker, Andrew

Panaguiton, Adrianne I.

Shiomi, Jonlin

Simpson, Hayden M.

White, Alexander W.

Woika, Daisy L.

Allen, Anthony J.

Amos, Seth L.

Branum, Quinton

Fry, Catriona A.

Gernert, Calvin J.

Johnson, Elinor N.

Killion, Arya K.

Neahring, Megan J.

Strickland, Seth

Waldron, Abigail V.

Burch, John D.

Christian, Garrett L.

Cram, Lilly R.

Dominguez Pozos, Misty G

Hamann, Andrew D.

Lawrence, Zoe M.

Pierson, Melevalance

Sullivan, Colin R.

