Homecoming Queen, Senior Rylee Stinnett and King Deryk Rachiele.

 Photo courtesy of Norm Maves

Neah-Kah-Nie High School crowned their homecoming royalty January 29th at the boy’s basketball game against Nestucca High. Neah-Kah-Nie High won the game with a final score of 59-33.

Freshman, Krista Bozley and Freshman Josh Hopkins

Runner ups: Freshman, Krista Bozley and Freshman, Josh Hopkins
