The Neah-Kah-Nie District #56 Graduate Scholarships Inc. Committee announces that we are now accepting applications for this year’s scholarship awards. The scholarship awards will be available to anyone who graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School from 1954 to date who are pursuing academic, vocational or technical education.
To date, $311,109 has been awarded to 231 graduates. Up to $20,000.00 will be awarded this year. Application instructions may be obtained at the Neah-Kah-Nie High School office, by contacting guidance counselor Esther Troyer at esthert@nknsd.org or by visiting our website sites.google.com/view/nkngraduatescholarships/home.
Completed applications must be received by our website or our mailing address, PO Box 373, Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136, no later than April 1.
