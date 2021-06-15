Neah-Kah-Nie High School held its Class of 2021 graduation ceremony Saturday, June 5, outside on the school’s track. Masks were required and the event was by guest list only. The graduation was livestreamed and is available to view on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLLYj-2_Si8
The Neah-Kah-Nie High School graduating class entered the track to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Salutatorian Kara Rumage said the class has always been a collaborative, supportive community. She thanked people who supported the Class of 2021 along the way.
Neah-Kah-Nie High School’s band played “Fantastic Beasts” and the choir also sang a song for the class.
The gift of the Class of 2021 is to make the courtyard more available for use. There will be alternative seating, tables and plants added.
“I’d like to thank everyone who helped me and my classmates get here,” Valedictorian Dinah Schultz said. “Thank you to all of our teachers and staff who taught us during online learning this year. Thank you to the custodians who kept our school clean and safe during the pandemic.”
Schultz also thanked the bus drivers and cafeteria staff who provided for the students.
Principal Heidi Buckmaster said the Class of 2021 is made up of leaders, champions, gaming wizards and more. Fifteen of the seniors will start four-year college programs, 13 plan to attend community college, four will enter into trade schools and 28 are still deciding. The students are graduating in an unprecedented time, Buckmaster said.
“How you decide to move forward will make history,” Buckmaster said.
Networking is very important, Buckmaster added, telling the graduates to keep their classmates on their contact list.
“Keep checking in with each other, keep supporting each other and talk about the good old days,” Buckmaster said. “You have them now.”
The Class of 2021 was introduced and awarded their diplomas. They tossed their caps in their air as they were announced the new alumni of Neah-Kah-Nie High School. The ceremony ended with the graduates singing “Hail to Thee our Alma Mater ” before taking group photos with their friends and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.