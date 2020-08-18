Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) High School held its Class of 2020 graduation ceremony Friday, Aug. 14, at Abrahamson Field at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, the celebration was limited to invite only and the event was livestreamed on the school district’s Facebook page.
Salutatorian Jacob Waldron thanked the families present, as well as the NKB faculty and staff.
“Ultimately, the graduating class of 2020 is very grateful for everyone here today,” Waldron said. “We’re looking forward to the fruitful years to come.”
The graduating class listened to a recording of the NKN band, as well as the choir.
Senior Class President Jacob Waldron and Class Representative Jett Johnston presented the gift of the Class of 2020. The senior gift, given to the janitors, was a new Keurig coffee maker and new janitorial cart.
Principal Heidi Buckmaster said the class has prevailed against obstacles to be here today. Because of COVID-19, the Class of 2020 missed prom, band and state performances, sports, and other school activities.
“You’ve been honored and celebrated with reader board messages, road signs, banners, Facebook posts, tweets, Friday night lights, and whoo hoos and huzzahs every time one of you met those requirements,” Buckmaster said.
After receiving their diplomas, the graduates sang the Alumni song and ended with confetti for everyone to celebrate the Class of 2020.
