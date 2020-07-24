North County Recreation District has been awarded two grants totaling $100,000. The grants will help fund the construction of ADA restrooms and a lobby for its Performing Arts Center. In addition to the grants, NCRD received $15,700 in private donations for this project.
The Tillamook County TLT (Transient Lodging Tax) Community Grant program awarded $75,000. The Ford Family Foundation awarded a grant for $25,000, for a total in grants and donations of $115,700. The ADA restrooms and lobby are needed to complete the restoration of the Performing Arts Center which has hosted many concerts, plays, fundraisers, an opera, an improv comedy troupe, and even a live radio broadcast on OPR. In the past several years numerous Grammy award winners or nominees have performed on the stage, along with national and internationally known musicians. The ADA restrooms will make attendance far easier for persons with mobility challenges, and the lobby area will provide a space for gathering before performances or during intermissions.
The construction plans are completed and permits are in process. The project has been advertised and sealed bids are due August 6th. NCRD appreciates the support from all of the donors and grantors in making this project a reality.
The Ford Family Foundation was established in 1957 by Kenneth W. and Hallie E. Ford. Its mission is “successful citizens and vital rural communities” in Oregon and Siskiyou County, California. The Foundation is located is Roseburg, Oregon, with a Scholarship office in Eugene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.