Latin jazz vocalist Jessie Marquez blends Cuban, Brazilian, jazz and pop sounds for music with lush harmonies and cool grooves. While her themes revolve around love and longing, her soothing vocals are a balm for any heart.
Marquez got on-the-job training in Havana, where she recorded with members of the Afro Cuban Allstars. Sana Locura (2004) reached the top of Latin jazz and Salsa charts in the US and Europe. A frequent visitor to the island, she has appeared on Cuban television and radio and has performed throughout the country.
Her latest release, All I See is Sky, features a textured soundscape alongside the singer’s intimate and understated approach.
Marquez grew up eating her grandmother’s Cuban cooking and hearing stories about the family’s days on the island. She first visited her father’s childhood home in 1996.
Right away, she says, “there was something very familiar about it –the way people spoke, their gestures, their attitudes. I felt at home.”
Marquez seamlessly weaves together Spanish and English lyrics and compelling stories about her artistic life in Cuba to create a bridge between music, language and culture.
“La reina (the queen) of Cuban music in the Pacific Northwest”
Latina Style, National Magazine for the Contemporary Hispanic Woman
TICKETS AVAILABLE AT TICKETTOMATO.COM AND AT THE DOOR
NCRD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
36155 9TH STREET
NEHALEM 971-308-0309
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.