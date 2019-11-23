A memorable evening of Nineteenth Century Christmas Music on period instruments and voices at the North County Recreation District Performing Arts Center. Friday, November 29th, 7:00 p.m.
The Fireside Social Orchestra recreates the small orchestra featured in parlour and ballroom performances of long ago with period instruments including violin, tenor viola, cello, flageolet, walking stick recorder, flute, cornet, tenor horn, ophicleide, tuba, mandolin, banjo, guitar, autoharp, piano, reed contrabass, alphorns, bagpipes, voices and more.
The program will feature familiar Christmas carols in their original forms, including Silent Night ("Stille Nacht" 1818), Up On the Housetop ("Santa Claus" 1864) and Jingle Bells ("The One Horse Open Sleigh" 1857), along with carols from the English, Scottish and French countryside and descriptive holiday pieces including "A Christmas Holiday" (1899) and "What Shall We Sing at Christmas?" (1899.)
Featuring Phil and Gayle Neuman and Cal Scott of The Trail Band with Ben Fitch, Laura Kuhlman, Cindy Markham, and Elizabeth O’Connor. General admission tickets are $18 plus ticket fee and children 12 and under are free for this special event! Reserved seating is also available. Ticket Tomato.com.
