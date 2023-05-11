Mark your calendars… May 7th through 13th is National Prevention Week (NPW)! The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) is the sponsor of NPW. This year’s tagline is “A Celebration of Possibility,”. SAMHSA describes the tagline as “communities coming together to celebrate the possibilities and brighter futures that exist thanks to the ongoing work of prevention happening across the country.” This weeklong observance is a dedicated time for community members, health professionals, schools, and other entities to celebrate local prevention efforts, promote positive mental health, and support local prevention efforts. To learn more about National Prevention Week visit www.samhsa.gov/prevention-week.
Local organizations will be participating in NPW. One who will be participating is the Tillamook Family Counseling Center. Throughout the week, TFCC will distribute prevention information and offer community members three free prevention programs. The three programs include the Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper training, ‘Introduction to Underage Substance Use and Gambling Prevention’ presentation, and a workshop that highlights Self-Care.
This weeklong observance is the perfect time for community members to learn about prevention topics (underage substance use prevention, problem gambling prevention, and suicide prevention), support local prevention efforts, attend a local prevention program, and learn about ways that they can support good mental health. This year, I encourage community members to participate in NPW. Continue reading to learn about ways that you can participate.
• Attend a prevention focused community event: The Tillamook County Suicide Prevention Coalition is presenting a free community rock painting event. This event will take place on May 6th, 2023 (the day before NPW) from 10-2PM at the Bay City Arts Center. Community members who attend the event will have a chance to connect with other community members, paint messages of hope on rocks, and have opportunities to interact with coalition members. The event will feature a suicide prevention information table. To learn more about the event please feel free to email me at Janeanek@tfcc.org.
• Explore the SAMHSA Talk They Hear You Campaign Website: The website has a variety of resources that can help parents have effective talks about substance with their kids. Resources that can be found on this website include fact sheets, downloadable brochures, videos, phone applications, and a podcast. This campaign can be found at www.samhsa.gov.
• Download and print a SAMHSA ‘Tips for Teens’ factsheet and give it to a teen: This series has 14 factsheets. Each factsheet has an overview of the substance, short term and long-term health effects, and common warning signs. This series can be accessed at www.store.samhsa.gov.
• Attend the QPR Gatekeeper training: This training is evidence-based suicide prevention training that is relevant to people of all knowledge levels. In the training community members will learn about suicide, learn about common warning signs, learn how to have effective conversations about suicide, and learn about local resources. The QPR will take place virtually on May 12th from 10-11:30. A Spanish language QPR training will take place May 25th. To learn more about the QPR trainings email Janeanek@tfcc.org.
• Review the prevention information on the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource (OPGR): The OPGR website has entire section of their website dedicated to problem gambling prevention. Resources include informative videos, conversation tips to be used throughout the lifespan, warning signs, and responsible guidelines for those who choose to gamble. The OPGR website can be accessed at www.opgr.org. Local problem gambling prevention resources are available at the Tillamook Family Counseling Center. To learn more call (503)842-8201.
• Attend the Self-Care Workshop: The Self-Care workshop will be presented in partnership with the Tillamook Family Counseling Center and Northwest Parenting. This free workshop will take place virtually on May 11th from 6:00-7:30PM. Self-care is when a person takes action to improve their health (physical and mental). Examples of self-care include breathing exercises, exercise, sleep, eating healthy, and relaxation techniques. Self-care has many benefits including reduced stress, reduced anxiety, improved relationships, and increased happiness. To learn more about this workshop email Melissacs@tfcc.org.
• Follow the SOS Tillamook Facebook page: The SOS Tillamook Facebook page is the Tillamook Family Counseling Centers’s prevention programs Facebook page. This Facebook page shares prevention information twice weekly. If you would like to help broaden the reach of the prevention messaging, be sure to like and share the post.
• Attend the ‘Introduction to Underage Substance Use and Gambling’ presentation: This presentation will be presented virtually on May 12th from 3:30-4:30 PM. In this presentation, community members will learn the basics of prevention, helpful resources, and prevention strategies. To learn more or to register email Janeanek@tfcc.org.
• Review the Rethink the Drink campaign website: The Rethink the drink website has information about excessive alcohol use (two forms are binge and heavy drinking), the health consequences of excessive alcohol use, and learn where to get support for excessive alcohol use. The campaign’s website is www.rethinkthedrink.com.
