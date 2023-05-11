Janeane Krongos

Janeane Krongos 

Mark your calendars… May 7th through 13th is National Prevention Week (NPW)! The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) is the sponsor of NPW. This year’s tagline is “A Celebration of Possibility,”. SAMHSA describes the tagline as “communities coming together to celebrate the possibilities and brighter futures that exist thanks to the ongoing work of prevention happening across the country.” This weeklong observance is a dedicated time for community members, health professionals, schools, and other entities to celebrate local prevention efforts, promote positive mental health, and support local prevention efforts. To learn more about National Prevention Week visit www.samhsa.gov/prevention-week.

Local organizations will be participating in NPW. One who will be participating is the Tillamook Family Counseling Center. Throughout the week, TFCC will distribute prevention information and offer community members three free prevention programs. The three programs include the Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper training, ‘Introduction to Underage Substance Use and Gambling Prevention’ presentation, and a workshop that highlights Self-Care.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for sunshine to arrive?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you ready for sunshine to arrive?

You voted: