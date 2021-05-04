Americans from all walks of life will gather on May 6 to lift up our country in prayer for the National Day of Prayer.
Our nation has endured a year marked by struggles, tragedy and pain, but we know prayer has carried us through these days and the hand of God will move us into a brighter future. We invite you to participate in person or virtually by livestream through Tillamook County Wide Prayer Team on Facebook.
Tillamook County will celebrate National Day of Prayer through a Proclamation for this day being a Day of Prayer in Tillamook County. We will hold a gathering at noon to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 2203 4th St. in Tillamook. It will be an indoor gathering with social distancing and masks requested.
This year marks 70 years since Reverend Billy Graham stood on the capitol steps in February 1952 and called for congress and the president to establish a day of prayer. By April of that year, President Truman signed the legislation into public law. For seven decades, the efforts of the National Day of Prayer Task Force have mobilized Americans to observe the National Day of Prayer in all 50 states and in U.S. territories to pray for those who lead and those in need in our nation.
The First Thursday of May
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.
It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Our Task Force is a privately funded organization whose purpose is to encourage participation on the National Day of Prayer. It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for America’s leaders and its families.
The Task Force represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on our understanding that this country was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.
