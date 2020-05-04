9:00 AM Prayer Walk Garibaldi- contact Lauri Norman 971-275-2681 for Prayer Walk Details
10:00 AM Rockaway Beach Car Prayer Tour: Meet at City Hall to go to Rockaway and Wheeler
10:45 AM Wheeler Car Prayer Tour: Meet at City Hall
!0:00 AM Bay City Car Prayer Tour: Meet at City Hall
10:00 AM Tillamook Car Prayer Tour: Meet at City Hall
10:00 AM Beaver Car Prayer Tour: Meet at the Log cabin store on Hwy 101
10:00 AM Hebo Car Prayer Tour: Meet at Hebo Christian Center
10;30 AM Cloverdale Prayer Tour: Meet at the US Bank parking lot by storage unit
11:00 AM Pacific City Prayer Tour: Meet at the Nestucca Presbyterian
10:00 AM Neskowin: Prayer Tour: Meet at the bus stop
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
JOIN WITH OTHERS TO PRAY ON-LINE…. HERE’S HOW!
• 12:00 Noon –1:00 Prayer in Tillamook County. Join for Prayer on the Tillamook County Wide Prayer FaceBook live stream.
• 9:00 am– 9:00 pm ALL DAY Prayer for our State and Nation. PRAY Oregon FaceBook
• 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm National Day of Prayer to pray for our Nation on: FaceBook Live, Moody Broadcasting, God TV and Daystar
• May 7th, 2020 50 Days of Prayer Oregon Coast Starts with a new Tillamook Co. Reading Guide— www.50dop.org for free daily reading guide or Books may be obained through Tillamook Co. Churches or on Amazon: 50 Days of Prayer Oregon Coast
