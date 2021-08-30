Manzanita City Council voted to deny a permit for this year’s Muttzanita Festival in light of rising COVID-19 cases and deaths. The annual event, cancelled last year as well, raises money for local animal rescues that rely solely on donations, such as Animal Haven by the Sea.The festival had been scheduled for Sept. 11.
The festival is run by Four Paws on the Beach, a local shop in Manzanita and Cannon Beach that carries supplies and gifts for dogs, cats and their owners.
Meghan Ruona, co-owner of Four Paws on the Beach, said she wants to do what is best for the community and does not want to create a super spreader event. The Muttzanita Festival usually includes a parade down Laneda Avenue and activities at the visitor’s center, as well as games on the beach after the parade.
The money for the fundraiser is raised by donations from local businesses as sponsorships, as well as registration from people who participate in the event itself, t-shirt sales and through the silent auction. Ruona said the fundraiser generally raises upwards of $10,000.
“All that money – 100 percent of it minus some operating costs – goes to Animal Haven by the Sea,” Ruona said.
Councilor Jerry Spegman said he believes canceling a major event like the festival is probably more powerful than mask signage on Laneda and in the town. He said he would favor postponing the event and have an effort on part of the city and visitors center to rally community support for financial support for Animal Haven.
Councilor Steve Nuttall spoke about consistency with allowing the farmers market and not allowing the festival. Councilor Hans Tonjes said people rely on the farmers market for food.
“The city could get behind an effort with Dan Haag and the business community to set up some sort of online donation site or something that we would endorse and explain to the community exactly what's going on and why we’re doing this,” Mayor Mike Scott said.
Ruona said registration is usually set up on First and Laneda and the parade begins at The Little Apple and goes down to the beach, coming back later for the silent auction and other activities.
“Everybody comes back up towards town after the beach events,” Ruona said. “After that, everybody disperses.”
The festival is a half-day event, Ruona said. The parade is however long it takes people to walk down to the beach.
“In the same sense that I couldn’t support the farmers market being as close to Laneda as it was for possible congestion reasons, given the devastating situation the county is in, I have a hard time supporting an event on Laneda that similarly could go well but does bring in that risk of congestion,” Tonjes said.
Scott said the farmers market was moved from Laneda to Underhill to provide more space for social distancing.
The council voted 4-1 to not approve the Muttzanita event permit and for the city to support fundraising efforts virtually. Nuttall voted against the denial of the permit for consistency reasons related to other events that have not be cancelled. Ruona agreed with the decision and said the event will resume when it is safe.
For more information on how to donate to Animal Haven by the Sea, visit http://exploremanzanita.com/local-event-cancelations/
Donate directly to Animal Haven by the Sea at https://www.animalhavenbythesea.org/
