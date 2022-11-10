On the week of Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2022, Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson unveiled a personal project a year in development to recognize Adventist Health Tillamook military veteran associates, providers, board members and volunteers in a mural wall on the first floor of the hospital.
Located immediately across from the outpatient waiting area, the newly installed plaques recognize 10 veterans who volunteered to be honored for their selfless service to our country and community. “Recognizing our veterans for their sacrifice is very important to me and serves as an inspiration to us all” shared Swanson, in front many hospital and medical office personnel, volunteers, board members and patients. He continues, “I’m hopeful that many more Adventist Health Tillamook military veterans will want to be honored on our mural soon to share their story,” shared Swanson.
Those who were honored in this unveiling include Dr. Andrew Nelson (Physician, Radiology), Sandra Tyrer (Volunteer), Chuck Bridge (Civic Advisory Board Member), William E. Hatton (Civic Advisory Board Member), Dr. William Goodhue (Physician, Emergency Medicine), Lynn Nowland, RN (Nurse Care Manager), Dr. Fredrick Foss (Physician, General Surgery), David N. Arnett (Paramedic), Ginger Gord (Data Support Analyst) and Paul Schmitt (Surgical Technician). Many of them were in attendance at the event and remarked appreciation for the recognition of their military service. In the hours following the event, several more veteran associates volunteered to be recognized in future updates to the mural to be posted early in 2023. The mural wall is open to the public during regular medical center hours, Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for all community members.
Adventist Health Tillamook is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the state of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the Oregon communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches. Adventist Health Tillamook employs over 550 associates and healthcare providers, and is part of Adventist Health, an integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care.
Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health pursues one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. We are committed to staying true to our heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being. For more information about Adventist Health Tillamook, please visit: https://www.adventisthealth.org/tillamook/about-us/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.