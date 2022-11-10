AHTM Veteran Wall Reveal November 2022

On the week of Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2022, Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson unveiled a personal project a year in development to recognize Adventist Health Tillamook military veteran associates, providers, board members and volunteers in a mural wall on the first floor of the hospital.

Located immediately across from the outpatient waiting area, the newly installed plaques recognize 10 veterans who volunteered to be honored for their selfless service to our country and community. “Recognizing our veterans for their sacrifice is very important to me and serves as an inspiration to us all” shared Swanson, in front many hospital and medical office personnel, volunteers, board members and patients. He continues, “I’m hopeful that many more Adventist Health Tillamook military veterans will want to be honored on our mural soon to share their story,” shared Swanson.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.