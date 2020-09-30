In late September 2020, the Mudd Nick Foundation Board of Directors unanimously voted to add Wendy Bakker to the board.
Wendy Bakker moved to Manzanita four years ago, from San Diego, with her husband Dan and daughter, Kayla (10). Dan is a Federal Firefighter and transferred from Camp Pendleton to Fort Lewis McChord. Her mother, Lyla Hendrickson, is a long time resident of Manzanita, a former Mazanita’s Citizen of the Year, and was the family’s deciding factor on moving to the Oregon Coast.
Wendy worked for a San Diego based magazine for 10 years and continued to work remotely after her move. In 2017, she changed gears, when she decided to become a Pilates instructor for the North County Recreation District. Having more time on her hands, she was able to devote her energy to her daughter’s school, Nehalem Elementary. There she joined the parent council and started volunteering her time.
Wendy was grateful for the activities and events the Mudd Nick Foundation provided for her daughter in and out of school. When asked to help with fundraising for the annual Mudd Nick charity event three years ago, she was thrilled to become a part of such a wonderful foundation.
Wendy advised that she “was honored when the board asked me recently to become a member.” Born and raised in New Jersey, this small town Jersey girl mentioned, “you stand tall and you stand proud and you always, always support the community in which you live.”
The Mudd Nick Foundation is a non-profit that has served all students in District 56 for the past 25 years. For more information, please view the website - www.muddnickfoundation.com.
