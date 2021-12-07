After being compelled to cancel its 2021 annual golf tournament and charity dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mudd Nick Foundation board of directors switched gears and held an online live and silent auction event on Nov. 12. Bidding on the auction items opened a week in advance. During the virtual event that evening, co-founder and board member Lynn Mudd, vice president Brad Mudd, and secretary Abby Mudd described the live auction packages, closed the bidding, and announced the winners. Brad closed bidding on the silent auction items and Lynn picked the winner of the 50-50 raffle. The three-generation family thanked all merchants and individuals who donated items for the fundraising event and all auction item winners and bidders. They also acknowledged and expressed the board’s gratitude to Wendy Bakker, the board member who spent a great deal of time getting the online auction platform functional and created the graphics for each auction item, and to Karen Czopek, a member of the Development Committee, who did the data entry of the auction items into the platform.
Board member Renae Scalabrin spoke about how amazed and pleased she and her husband have been about the various programs and outings in which their children have participated.
“Since moving to the community five years ago from California, our 6th grade daughter and 3rd grade son have benefited so much from many of the activities that the Mudd Nick Foundation funds each year.”
Wendy affirmed the same sentiment. “My husband, daughter, and I moved to the area also from California one month after Renae, and we have been pleasantly surprised about the wide range of quality programs that our daughter has been exposed – largely for free thanks to the Foundation. These have included acting in the week-long Missoula Children’s’ Theatre, improving her skills in the North County Recreation District swimming program, and playing softball in the Neah-Kah-Nie Youth Athletics program.”
Renae mentioned that the Mudd Nick Foundation is gratified to be one of the chief sponsors, along with community partners, of the Grub Club, a program that has provided over 12,000 nourishing meals to children in North Tillamook County up to the age of 18 during the past two summers and holiday breaks. The board is committed to continuing to fund this program as long as food insecurity is an issue for students in School District 56.
Although the board would have preferred that the 2021 fundraising event be in person, it was a successful effort, nonetheless. The donations received will enable the Mudd Nick Foundation to continue fulfilling its purpose to provide learning experiences that stimulate children to aspire to their greatest potential and to pursue their dreams, and its mission is to broaden the horizons of all children in North Tillamook County through programs in collaboration with our community partners.
The Mudd Nick Foundation is an Oregon 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. (Tax ID number 20-5221242) For more information and to donate, visit www.muddnickfoundation.com or contact board president Monica Isbell at monica@muddnickfoundation.com.
