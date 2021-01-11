Over the Neah-Kah-Nie School District's winter break, lunchtime meals were made available to all students through a partnership with the Nehalem Bay Methodist Church, Bay City Methodist Church, First Student and Camp Magruder. Funding to purchase the food for this program was provided by the Mudd Nick Foundation, and a grant plus matching funds received by Camp Magruder covered the cost of its staff who prepared all the meals.
Dedicated volunteers assembled to set up and fill the lunch bags and students received a combination of sack lunches and reheatable meals. First Student delivered the meals via two bus routes to designated stops throughout District 56 during the lunchtime hour.
In total, approximately 900 meals were delivered between Dec. 21, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021. The Mudd Nick Foundation is grateful to board member Renae Scalabrin for shepherding this endeavor.
This winter break meal program was like the initiative for which the Mudd Nick Foundation provided funding from May through August.
Scalabrin stated, “An underfed child cannot learn properly. Supporting food programs for students during this time of crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic aligns with the Mudd Nick Foundation’s mission of serving and supporting the full development of the students in District 56.”
