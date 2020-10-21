Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mudd Nick Foundation (MNF) conducted its annual fundraising event virtually using Zoom on the evening of Sept. 19. It was a celebration of the foundation’s 25 years of providing the 850 students in School District 56 with life expanding experiences.
Hosted live by board members Lynn Mudd and Brad Mudd, the program featured previously filmed presentations by Superintendent Paul Erlebach and teachers, performances by the Neah-Kah-Nie High School choir and band, and speeches by students Karissa Haderman and Meien Shiomi, and several other children who described the impacts the Mudd Nick Foundation has had on their lives.
Board President Monica Isbell said, “With the 2020-2021 school year commencing using a distance learning platform, we are uncertain at this point how the foundation will provide programs to students, but understand it is imperative for us to work closely with Superintendent Paul Erlebach, the administrators and teachers to ensure we continue to positively impact the lives of these children in meaningful, long-lasting ways just as we have during the past 25 years. Our mission is just as relevant today. Though we are operating in an unfamiliar, difficult environment, we are up to the task.“
Isbell thanked donors “for having confidence in us to be good stewards of your donations. We won’t disappoint. Because of you, the MNF will continue to deliver consequential experiences to the children in North Tillamook County that inspire them to set their sights high, to blossom and to succeed in a challenging world.”
Donors contributed via the foundation’s website (www.muddnickfoundation.com). Two backpacks containing gift certificates to many merchants in the community that have supported the foundation through the years were raffled. The foundation is grateful to all of its donors, past and present, and to all the board members and volunteers who planned and executed the successful fundraising event.
Watch the 2020 virtual event here: https://muddnickfoundation.com/2020event/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.