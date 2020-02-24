Mudd Nick Foundation and Neah-Kah-Nie School District are having their second Musical Enrichment Program workshops on March 13 for the choir and band. These workshops are made possible in part by Oregon Community Foundation, Cascade Blues Association, CARTM Organization, Mudd Nick Foundation, Nea-kah-nie (NKN) School District, and the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition.
There is a workshop for the middle and high school choir led by Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Ellen Whyte, accompanied by pianist Jean-Pierre Garau. The March 13 workshop takes place at the high school choir room and is held on a non-school “grade day.” The district provides transportation to students, as well as lunch and refreshments.
Whyte will then lead an extensive vocal clinic on Saturday and Sunday at St. Catherine’s Church. This is free clinic, but space is limited, and registration is required. Please contact Julie Amici for more information and to register, julie@julieamici.com.
Saturday evening, Whyte and Garau will perform at St Catherine’s Church at 6:30 p.m. This performance is free to NKN students, parents, and faculty. This performance is open to the public with a $10 suggested donation at the door.
Also, on March 13 at the high school band room, world renowned multi-instrumentalist, and jazz composer Alan Jones will lead an improvisation workshop for students. The Alan Jones Trio will then perform the evening of the 13th at St Catherine’s Church. This event is open to the public with a $10 suggested donation at the door, free to NKN students, parents, and faculty.
“We hope to see you all out at these wonderful workshops and performances, and we thank the many sponsors that have made this possible,” a Mudd Nick Foundation spokesperson said.
For more information contact julie@julieamici.com.
