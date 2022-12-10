Mudd Nick 2022 Brad Mudd and Doug Nicholson

Brad Mudd and Doug Nicholson conducting the live oral auction.

 Photo by Brooklynne Konruff

On the weekend of September 16 and 17, the Mudd Nick Foundation (MNF) held its annual charity golf tournament, auction, and dinner – for the first time in three years – in person.  The golf tournament on Saturday had a great turnout of 74 golfers. 

Some groups played nine holes and some 18 holes. Doug Nicholson, co-founder and board member, reported that all received tee prizes and there were awards for first, second, and third place teams for nine holes and eighteen, as well as awards for longest drive, closest to the pin, and closest drive to the string in the fairway for both men and women.

Mudd Nick 2022 Cole Brown

Cole Brown NKN Senior related adventures on his Costa Rica trip sponsored by The Mudd Nick Foundation.
Mudd Nick 2022 Rachel Lee

Rachel Lee NKN Senior and class President spoke on how the Mudd Nick Foundation has impacted her life since kindergarten.
