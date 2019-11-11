This past September, the Mudd Nick Foundation held its annual golf tournament, charity auction and dinner at Manzanita Links Golf Course and the North County Recreation District gymnasium.
This was the most successful fundraising events in the Foundation’s 24 year history and will enable the non-profit organization to continue providing life-enhancing learning experiences for all District 56 students in North Tillamook County. 2019 marks the 32nd year of the tournament and 66 golfers participated. At the dinner, 163 attendees bid on a wide range of high-quality silent and live auction items provided by generous donors.
In her welcoming speech, board of directors president Monica Isbell thanked the many donors and volunteers and reminded attendees that co-founder Jim Mudd, who died on Oct. 1, 2018, would want his legacy to live on “through the Foundation’s good work in supporting the children in North Tillamook County to develop into the adults we envision they can become and our society needs them to be.
During the 2018-2019 school year and summer, the Foundation issued grants totaling about $100,000 to fund more than 60 unique programs for kindergartners through high schoolers, which represented over 4,000 opportunities for children to participate.”
The Neah-Kah-Nie High School Choir under the direction of music teacher Michael Simpson performed a beautiful rendition of America the Beautiful. The audience learned from High School seniors Grace Miller and Seth Ziemecki how the Mudd Nick Foundation has positively impacted their lives.
Former District 56 student, Kristina Burdick, also spoke of how her Foundation-funded experiences have carried through to her career as a 5th grade teacher at Nehalem Elementary. Board members Lynn and Brad Mudd presented the 2019 Jim and Lynn Mudd Service to Children Award to Troy Gleeson for being instrumental in setting up for the annual event, cooking, and cleaning up the venue for countless years.
The Mudd Nick Foundation is excited to continue fulfilling its mission in the coming years.
PURPOSE: The purpose of the Mudd Nick Foundation is to provide learning experiences that stimulate children to aspire to their greatest potential and to pursue their dreams.
MISSION: Our mission is to broaden the horizons of all children in North Tillamook County through programs in collaboration with our community partners.
VISION: Our vision is that the children in our community become life-long stellar citizens who expand their life experiences, minds and curiosities; accept responsibility for their actions; treat themselves and others with respect; maintain high personal integrity; exhibit socially-accepted behavior; and have fun.
