Due to COVID-19, it has been harder than ever to deliver the scheduled learning experiences for which the Mudd Nick Foundation is known. While the Foundation is still committed to providing learning experiences that stimulate children to aspire to their greatest potential, the Foundation has expanded its mission to accommodate emerging needs for children in the North Tillamook County.
Food insecurity is detrimental to learning. School District 56 provides breakfast and lunch for students in need during the school year, and several community organizations offer programs that send students home each weekend with a backpack full of food. During the summer, the Grub Clubs step in to feed the children.
Due to COVID-19, there has been a larger need for meals in the community. The Mudd Nick Foundation board members unanimously voted to provide significant financial assistance for the backpack programs in May and June and the Grub Clubs this summer. In addition, the Foundation will cover the cost of buses and drivers to deliver the meals this summer to ensure as many children have easy access to meals.
Mudd Nick Foundation’s belief, and in alignment with their mission statement, is that a hungry child cannot learn or enjoy and benefit from learning experiences the Mudd Nick Foundation provides. It is through generous donations from supporters that this special funding was possible.
Additionally, the Mudd Nick Foundation board members have made the tough choice to cancel the 2020 annual charity fundraising dinner and golf tournament usually held in September. The board is currently brainstorming about ways to hold a virtual get-together to celebrate the Foundation’s 25th anniversary and appreciate the community’s support.
For more information about the work Mudd Nick Foundation does for the children in North Tillamook County and to donate, please visit the website – www.muddnickfoundation.com. The Mudd Nick Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
